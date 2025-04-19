What time is the Boise State spring game today? Tickets, venue and more (2025)

The Boise State Broncos had a phenomenal 2024/25 college football season. They recorded their first College Football Playoff appearance on the back of solid work from Ashton Jeanty and Co.

Hence, the program enters the 2025 season optimistic about more of the same. The next step in its preparation is the spring game in 2025.

This article will cover how to get tickets and watch the Boise State Broncos spring game.

What time is the Boise State spring game today?

According to the Boise State sports website, the 2025 spring football game will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The venue for the event is Albertsons Stadium.

Furthermore, the website states that the parking lot will open at 11 a.m., while the gates will be accessible at 12:30 p.m. via Entry 2 and Entry 3, located on the southeast and southwest corners of the venue, respectively.

Boise State spring game 2025 tickets

According to Ticketmaster, the main stadium seating is for general admission and is free to all Broncos fans. Hence, no tickets are required.

Furthermore, Stueckle Sky Center premium seating tickets are on sale now! Current Stuckle Sky Center season ticket members had the first right to opt in to their seats for the Spring Game, with the deadline being Friday, March 28, 2025. The remaining inventory was made available the following week.

Is the Boise State spring game televised?

There are no details on whether the Boise State Broncos' spring game will be televised. Hence, people looking to view the game might need to be at the venue.

How to watch the Boise State spring game today?

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Boise State spring game today:

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How long is the Boise State spring game?

According to the Boise State Broncos' website, the spring football game is expected to last 2 hours and 20 minutes. It's set to feature four eight-minute quarters plus a regular CFB game clock.

Furthermore, a running clock could be used in the second half if the team reaches a particular play limit. The event will feature a variety of activities and give fans a glimpse of life after Ashton Jeanty.

The Broncos' superstar running back is set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty was instrumental in the Broncos' run to the college football playoffs and he earned the first runner-up spot in 2024 Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Jeanty is a consensus Top 10 pick in this month's draft, and the Broncos will surely miss his trademark running style. The team is gearing up for another attempt at college football supremacy under head coach Spencer Danielson.

