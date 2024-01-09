What time is the kickoff for CFP National Championship Game today? Channel, how to watch, and more

Michigan and Washington are set to square up in the highly anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. Without a doubt, it promises to be an exciting contest between two teams that have been impressive throughout the season.

The Wolverines and the Huskies are entering the National Championship game with a perfect record. The two teams have yet to taste defeat this season, and it will be a “winner takes it all situation” in Houston.

What time is the kickoff for the CFP National Championship game today?

The National Championship game between Michigan and Washington is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Wolverines secured a spot in the game with a comeback win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The Huskies, on the other hand, took advantage of their potent offense to see off Texas in the Sugar Bowl to reach the national title game.

The two teams haven't won the national title in a long time. Michigan is looking to win its first title since 1997, while Washington hasn't been a college football national champion since 1991.

How to watch the CFP National Championship game

The championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN across the country. The broadcast team for the national championship game includes play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, color analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath.

Fans can stream the game on ESPN+, FuboTv, Sling TV and a host of other platforms with ESPN on their channel lineup. Additional broadcasts for the game include Command Center on ESPNU, SkyCast on ESPNEWS, and a virtual reality view on ESPN's YouTube page.

Notably, “The Pat McAfee Show” will provide coverage from the sidelines for the Field Pass broadcast on ESPN. Joining McAfee on the special broadcast will be the regular crew on the show, including AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Ty Schmidt, Connor Campbell, and Anthony DiGuilio.