What time is the Texas A&M spring game today? Channel, how to watch, Tickets and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 18, 2025 20:29 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
What time is the Texas A&M spring game today? Channel, how to watch, Tickets and more (image credit: IMAGN)

The Texas A&M Aggies had a rollercoaster 2024 college football season. The program had a seven-game winning streak before going 1-4 to close out the campaign. Their late-season form cost them a place in the expanded College Football Playoff.

The Aggies had a handful of spectacular offensive showings in 2024, especially during their winning streak. However, defensive lapses put a damper on what was shaping up to be a special campaign.

The program is preparing for its spring game, a key part of its preseason preparations. Let's look at the channel, how to watch and how to get tickets for the event.

What time is the Texas A&M spring game today?

According to Yahoo Sports, the Texas A&M spring game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will close out the spring practice sessions for the upcoming campaign.

Is the Texas A&M spring game televised?

The Texas A&M Aggies' spring game can be streamed on SEC Network+. It will feature both new and returning members of the team.

How to watch the Texas A&M spring game today?

Here's what you need to know about the Aggies' spring game:

  • Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
  • Live stream: SEC Network+
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. CT
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M spring game 2025 tickets

According to the Texas A&M Aggies website, admission to the Maroon & White Spring Game is free. Fans can sit in the general admission areas, except for the club and suite sections.

Additionally, the venue will have a concession stand with select food and beverage options. Fans are allowed to bring one bottle of water to the venue.

How long is the Texas A&M spring game?

According to the school's website, the spring game will be played like a conventional fixture with traditional scoring. Rosters will be released as the game nears.

The spring game will give fans a chance to see additions from the transfer portal, high school recruits and returning members from the 2024 roster. They'll vie for starting roles on Mike Elko's team. Fans can expect a decently competitive display.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Texas A&M Aggies Fan? Check out the latest Texas A&M Aggies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

