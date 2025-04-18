What time is the Texas A&M spring game today? Channel, how to watch, Tickets and more

The Texas A&M Aggies had a rollercoaster 2024 college football season. The program had a seven-game winning streak before going 1-4 to close out the campaign. Their late-season form cost them a place in the expanded College Football Playoff.
The Aggies had a handful of spectacular offensive showings in 2024, especially during their winning streak. However, defensive lapses put a damper on what was shaping up to be a special campaign.
The program is preparing for its spring game, a key part of its preseason preparations. Let's look at the channel, how to watch and how to get tickets for the event.
What time is the Texas A&M spring game today?
According to Yahoo Sports, the Texas A&M spring game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will close out the spring practice sessions for the upcoming campaign.
Is the Texas A&M spring game televised?
The Texas A&M Aggies' spring game can be streamed on SEC Network+. It will feature both new and returning members of the team.
How to watch the Texas A&M spring game today?
Here's what you need to know about the Aggies' spring game:
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Live stream: SEC Network+
- Time: 12:30 p.m. CT
- Venue: Kyle Field
Texas A&M spring game 2025 tickets
According to the Texas A&M Aggies website, admission to the Maroon & White Spring Game is free. Fans can sit in the general admission areas, except for the club and suite sections.
Additionally, the venue will have a concession stand with select food and beverage options. Fans are allowed to bring one bottle of water to the venue.
How long is the Texas A&M spring game?
According to the school's website, the spring game will be played like a conventional fixture with traditional scoring. Rosters will be released as the game nears.
The spring game will give fans a chance to see additions from the transfer portal, high school recruits and returning members from the 2024 roster. They'll vie for starting roles on Mike Elko's team. Fans can expect a decently competitive display.
Texas A&M Aggies Fan? Check out the latest Texas A&M Aggies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place