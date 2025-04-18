What time is the Utah spring game today? Channel, how to watch, tickets, and more

The Utah Utes started the 2024 college football season with a four-game winning streak. The highlight of the streak was a 22-19 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

However, that was as good as it got for the Utes, as the program went on a seven-game losing streak, effectively ending their hopes of participating in a bowl game. They did close out the season with an impressive victory over the UCF Knights.

The Utes are now prepping for the spring game, which is a significant part of their preseason preparations. Here's how to watch, where to find it and how to get tickets.

What time is the Utah spring game today?

According to the Utah Utes website, the game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday, April 19, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will feature student-athletes set to play for the program in the 2025 college football season.

These players will close out spring training in a semi-competitive scrimmage. Potential starting spots are up for grabs, so fans can expect some hard hits, jukes and highlight-reel plays.

Is the Utah spring game televised?

Yes, the Utah spring football game will be broadcast on television. The game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

How to watch the Utah spring game today?

Here's what you need to know about how to watch today's Utah spring game:

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: at 1 p.m. MT

TV: MT on ESPN+.

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah spring game 2025 tickets

There will be tickets for the Utah Utes spring game. These proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship.

These are the ticket prices:

Bleachers: $10/ticket

Chairbacks: $22/ticket

Premium: $50/ticket

How long is the Utah spring game?

According to the Utah Utes website, the spring game will last 40 minutes of game time, excluding stoppages and breaks. There will be a standard and running game clock.

The site states that the first half will feature two 10-minute quarters, and the second half will take a similar format but with a running clock. Furthermore, there will be no punts, kick-offs or returns. Plus, FGs and PATs won't be live.

Also, no matter how a drive ends, the football will be placed on the 35-yard line to begin a new drive. Defenses and offenses will get the chance to score points.

