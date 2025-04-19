What time is the Wake Forest spring game today? Tickets, venue and more (2025)

Wake Forest had a disappointing 2024 season. The Demon Deacons started with a win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies before going on a three-game losing streak.

Ad

They then bounced back with a win against the NC State Wolfpack but lost to the Clemson Tigers. The Demon Deacons followed up with back-to-back wins against the UConn Huskies and Stanford Cardinal. However, that was as good as it got as they ended the season on a four-game losing run.

Wake Forest will look for better luck in 2025, and it starts with its spring game on Saturday. Let's explore the time, tickets and venue of the showpiece event.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

What time is the Wake Forest spring game today?

According to the school's website, the kickoff for the spring game is at 3:00 p.m. ET. However, the gates at Allegacy Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. ET, with parking lots opening at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Additionally, at the end of the game, fans will be allowed to interact with players on the field. There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt, Pass & Kick Competition, autograph session and other activities.

Ad

How to watch the Wake Forest spring game today?

Fans eager to see the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in action can make their way to the Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Here are the details about the game:

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wake Forest spring game 2025 tickets

According to Wake Forest's website, admission to the spring game is free and open to the general public. Tickets won't be needed for entry at the stadium.

How long is the Wake Forest spring game?

The Demon Deacons spring game will consist of four 15-minute quarters with a running clock. The only stoppages will be for a change of possession.

Ad

The game will be between defense and offense, with points allotted when either side scores.

Here's a glimpse of how the scoring would go:

Offensive scoring:

Touchdown - 6 points

PAT - 1 point

Field goal - 3 points

Two-point play - 2 points

Defensive scoring:

Takeaway/Fourth down stop - 7 points

Force a missed field goal - 6 points

Force a punt - 3 points

Safety - 2 points

Force a three-and-out - 1 point

The spring game will mark the end of Wake Forest's spring training camp. The team will look to bounce back from their forgettable 2024 campaign.

The program will have a new quarterback as former QB1 Hank Bachmeier has moved on. Saturday's spring game will give fans a chance to see what Demon Deacons coach Jake Dickert has been cooking up ahead of next season's opener against Kennesaw State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More