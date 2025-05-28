  • home icon
  "What in the world was that?": Urban Meyer takes a cheeky dig at Kirby Smart's involvement in Georgia's schedule in 2025

“What in the world was that?”: Urban Meyer takes a cheeky dig at Kirby Smart’s involvement in Georgia’s schedule in 2025

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 28, 2025 19:27 GMT
&ldquo;What in the world was that?&rdquo;: Urban Meyer conspires about Kirby Smart&rsquo;s involvement in Georgia&rsquo;s easy schedule in 2025
“What in the world was that?”: Urban Meyer takes a cheeky dig at Kirby Smart’s involvement in Georgia’s schedule in 2025

Urban Meyer and Kirby Smart are two of the biggest names in college football. Urban Meyer is a three-time national champion (two with Florida and one with Ohio State), while Smart is a two-time champ (both with Georgia). Both coaches operated with unique playing styles, but they sure got the job done.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option", Meyer speculated about Smart's potential involvement in Georgia's easy 2025 schedule. The former Florida and Ohio State HC said at the 35:23 mark:

"I’m sitting here looking. Here you go, boy. Look at the Oh, Lord. Georgia’s schedule. They are playing nine (home fixtures). This is an SEC schedule, man."
When a co-host said, “Well, you can’t control the schedule," Meyer took a cheeky dig:

"The schedule is what it is for SEC-wise. Of course. No, you cannot control it by scheduling. But you can control Marshall, Austin Peay, and Charlotte. And they got nine, count them, nine home games. Yeah, come on, Kirby. What in the world was that?"
Meyer is one of the most respected voices in college football, having dominated the scene for almost two decades. He last coached the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018, before he came out of coaching retirement to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars for a brief tenure in the 2021 NFL season.

Kirby Smart looking to win third national title with Georgia in 2025

Kirby Smart will look to win his third national championship as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. It's important to note that Smart won an astonishing four national championships as an assistant head coach on the Alabama Crimson Tide under the legendary Nick Saban. He has since gone on to build his own individual legacy in Georgia.

Kirby Smart is currently just one national championship title away from Urban Meyer's total of three. Furthermore, he could achieve it while coaching a singular CFB program rather than on two programs like Meyer did in his coaching career.

In order to achieve the feat, Smart must navigate a regular-season schedule that includes games against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns.

Then, Smart must navigate the expanded college football playoff and avoid an early exit like what his team endured at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024/25 campaign.

Kirby Smart's quest for his third national championship begins with a home game against Marshall. The iconic Bulldogs head coach will look to finalize his starting rotation via a training camp before the 2025 season begins.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
