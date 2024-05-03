What year was the first college football game? Deep dive into NCAA history books 

College football has an extensive history as games have been going on for a long time. With all the traditions and pageantry that we see every Saturday during the season, it is incredibly humbling to think about the first game in college football history and how things began.

The first college football game took place on Nov. 6, 1869, and is considered to be the first American football game in history. The game was between Rutgers and New Jersey (who would be later known as Princeton) and the game took place in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

According to Rutgers, there was an estimated attendance of 100 people on hand to watch the first game of what would become one of the most popular sports in the United States of America.

However, the game looked a little different than it does today. The teams were made of 25 players and the object of the game was to kick the ball into the opponent's goal. Players were also allowed to hit the ball with their entire body but were not allowed to pick up the ball or throw it.

What was the result of the first-ever college football game?

The final score consisted of 10 games and the winner of each game would be awarded one point. To win a game, a team would need to score a goal and they would subsequently be awarded one point. In the first college football game in history, Rutgers was able to pull out the victory with the final score being 6-4.

Was this the only college football game of the year?

This game was indeed the first game, but it was not the only game to take place during the 1869 college football season. The following week was the only other game that took place where New Jersey was able to split the game as they dominated with an 8-0 victory. There is no actual reason why that contest only went to eight points instead of 10, but New Jersey was not going winless in the first season of college football.

This game was the birth of the college football that fans today all around the world know and love.