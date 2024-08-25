What year is Quinn Ewers in Texas? A look at the Longhorns star's college career

Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, entering the 2024 college football season. Ewers was a key component in the Longhorns' postseason push in 2023 and will be poised to make a run for the national championship. Ahead of the Longhorns' opening game versus the Colorado State Rams on August 31, 2024. Let’s take a look at Ewers' current year in Texas.

What year is Quinn Ewers at the University of Texas?

According to the Texas Longhorns' official website, Quinn Ewers is in his junior year. Ewers has played two full seasons of collegiate football with the Longhorns and looks poised to close out his career in style.

Ewers has played in and started 22 games for Texas, amassing 5,656 passing yards and 37 career passing touchdowns. He enters 2024 on numerous watch lists for awards such as the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Walter Camp Awards.

What to expect from Quinn Ewers in 2024?

Ewers is regarded as one of the best and most experienced quarterbacks in college football. The Texas Longhorns superstar has thrived in a sophisticated offensive scheme for two seasons and should only get better in year three.

Tactical guru Steve Sarkisian coaches Ewers and the current roster is tailored to suit his skill set. While most of the Longhorns' offensive talent from last season is gone, the school has an enviable cast of transfer receivers and a stacked group of running backs to rely on.

Expect Ewers to improve his draft stock in the upcoming college football season. His performances were crucial to last year's 12-2 record, and he's likely to have a similar showing in 2024.

The Longhorns' fan base will be pleased to have Ewers lead them in their first year as an SEC side. They'll need all the star power that they can get in arguably the most stacked conference in American football.

