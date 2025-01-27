When $80M worth Nick Saban shared a story of teaching his son poise: “he said how many headsets did you bust”

Nick Saban is one of the greatest college football coaches, having won seven national titles. Despite coaching several players across his career, Saban didn't neglect his duties as a father.

Saban, who is worth $80 million per Celebrity Net Worth, shared a story of how he once had to teach his son, Nicholas a lesson. In September on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban recalled a hilarious incident where he taught Nicolas to be graceful while being a hot-headed coach.

"My son was about maybe 10 years old, and he was playing junior high basketball," Saban said. "Maybe he was 12, I don't know. I didn't get to go to a lot of games because of recruiting and whatnot. But I happened to go to a game and he is on a breakaway, lay-up and a guy fouls him hard into the wall, and he gets up and says something to the guy and gets a technical foul.

So, I have this come to Jesus moment with him when we get home at night. And I'm gonna teach him how to keep his cool and all that stuff. So, I give him a 15-minute speech about keeping your cool. Have poise and none of that. He sat there and looked at me and listened intently and then he said to me, 'And how many headsets did you bust this year?'"

Saban won his first national title with LSU in 2004. He went on to win six more national championships during his 17 seasons at Alabama before stepping down from coaching in January.

Despite his success, Saban had several moments in his career that left him frustrated on the sidelines. In the heat of those moments, the coach often slammed his headsets on the ground.

Since retiring from his coaching, Saban has been working as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay.

Nick Saban's son Nicholas worked with on the Alabama coaching staff

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban (L) and his son Nicholas Sabam- Source: Getty

Nick and Terry Saban adopted Nicholas and Kristen early in their marriage. Nick worked as a coach, while his children grew up watching football, understanding the coaching aspect of the game.

Nicholas and Kristen also worked on the Alabama coaching staff when Nick was the coach for the Tide. Nicholas and Nick worked together when the Tide won their national title in 2012.

Although Nick Saban has retired from coaching, the Saban family works together for his charity, Nick's Kids, which helps underprivileged children.

