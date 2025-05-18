When $80M worth Nick Saban shares what “pisses” him off about people’s expectations from Alabama

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was known for his team's success on the field. He coached the Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2023, winning six national championships with the team. He also won one national championship before his time with Alabama, with LSU in 2003.

However, Saban, who is worth $80 million, did not become a championship-level head coach by being level-headed all the time. There were times that he lost his temper on the field, and sometimes with the media.

In 2014, Alabama narrowly defeated Arkansas 14-13, and media members and fans were disappointed the Crimson Tide did not win by a larger margin. In a press conference following the game, he spoke about how it "pisses him off" that people were disappointed in how the team won. This was included in a compilation of Nick Saban getting mad in a video posted in 2018 (Timestamp 0:00).

"Everybody's got such a high expectation for what our team should be. I was just happy to see our players be happy about playing a game and winning. And it really, pisses me off when I talk to people that have this expectation like they're disappointed that we only won the game 14-13 and in the way we played."

"Really, that's frustrating. You want to talk about something that's frustrating. That's frustrating to me."

Although the Crimson Tide did not go on to win the national championship in the 2014 college football season, they still had a strong year. Their win over Arkansas on October 11 that year came a week after their only regular season loss of the year. They were defeated 23-17 by Ole Miss the week prior.

Nick Saban and his squad went on to win the rest of their regular season games and the SEC championship. However, they were defeated in the college football playoff by the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Bucks went on to win the national championship with a win over Oregon in the following game.

Nick Saban is now retired from coaching

Nick Saban had a tremendous career that was filled with clips of his passionate outbursts. However, the thing that he is most remembered for is his team success. He led one of the most successful college football programs in history during his time with Alabama.

Now he is retired from coaching and instead spends his time as a broadcaster and analyst. He primarily serves as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay.

