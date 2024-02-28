When did Alabama football desegregate? Tracing the racial integration and impact on the Crimson Tide legacy

Alabama has been at the forefront of the college football landscape for the success it has attained since its first season in 1892. Every Saturday, fans pack Bryant-Denny Stadium to see some of the best college football players in the nation display their craft.

Being able to watch all these college athletes go toe-to-toe has been made possible by the desegregation of all sports, and more specifically, college sports. The desegregation of the Alabama football program helped contribute to the success of the school and assisted it in building a legacy.

When did Alabama football desegregate?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In 1971, Alabama football followed many other programs in allowing Black football players to play for the university. However, the Crimson Tide had already recruited a Black running back, Wilbur Jackson, in 1970, but by rule, all freshmen were not allowed to play in varsity college games.

Many believe Alabama's decision to desegregate was the result of a game the Crimson Tide played in Birmingham, AL, against USC on Sept. 12, 1970.

Many teams from the north did not want to play Alabama due to it still being segregated. Alabama coach Paul Bryant secured a matchup with USC, as the Trojans agreed to travel to Alabama for a game involving two of the nation's top schools.

USC entered this matchup with many Black players on the team's roster and an all-Black backfield, including quarterback Jimmy Jones. USC running back Sam Cunningham, who was Black, would destroy the Alabama defense in this game. Cunningham had earned the nickname "Bam" for his power-running style and ability to run over defenders.

This was Cunningham's first game for USC, and he would post 135 rushing yards on just 12 carries and two touchdowns. The Trojans would run the Tide out of their own building and win the contest 42-21. This game and performance by Cunningham would completely change college football history in the South.

This dominant performance from an integrated university would prove to coaches in the South that if they wanted to compete and build the best program possible, they would need to integrate their teams.

When did Alabama allow Black football players?

The long-overdue breaking of the color barrier at Alabama occurred in 1971 when Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell were the first Black football players to take the field for Alabama.

Who was the last SEC team to desegregate?

LSU and Georgia were the final two teams in the SEC to desegregate their programs, coming a year after Alabama football in 1972.