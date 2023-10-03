When is Alabama Homecoming game? Analyzing Nick Saban's playoff chances this season

The Alabama homecoming game is just around the corner. Homecoming is one of the biggest traditions in college football. And Alabama's homecoming games are another world altogether, especially under coach Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide has never lost a homecoming game under Saban. And they wouldn't want to break that tradition.

So, when is the Alabama homecoming game, and who are they playing? And what are their chances of victory in the game and in the overall season?

When is the Alabama homecoming game?

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) have endured a rough start to the 2023 season. But Week 5 demonstrated what the team is able to do when it clicks.

Alabama is hosting its homecoming game on Oct. 14 against Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide haven't lost a single homecoming game in 16 outings under Saban. And looking at the way they are playing, that trend looks unlikely to change.

Alabama has lost just one game: a Week 2 loss (34-24) to the Texas Longhorns, who are currently ranked third.

Analyzing Nick Saban's chances of making the College Football Playoff

Before the Alabama homecoming game kicks off, the Crimson Tide will face Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) in Week 6. Both teams sit atop the SEC West.

Alabama has a lot of tough games on its schedule. If the Tide get past the Aggies, they have No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1), Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) and Kentucky (5-0, 2-0) to deal with. They are still finding their feet with their quarterbacks.

Will the Crimson Tide be able to win the SEC championship this year? If they can reach the SEC title game in December and get past the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0), they might have it in them to be the next national champions.

But first, Alabama has the Aggies on the road and then the Razorbacks in its homecoming game.

