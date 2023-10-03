NCAAF

When is Alabama Homecoming game? Analyzing Nick Saban's playoff chances this season

By Shivam Pratap Singh
Modified Oct 03, 2023 00:21 IST
Alabama Mississippi St Football
Alabama Mississippi St Football: Alabama tight end CJ Dippre (81) takes a pass reception for a first down against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Alabama homecoming game is just around the corner. Homecoming is one of the biggest traditions in college football. And Alabama's homecoming games are another world altogether, especially under coach Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide has never lost a homecoming game under Saban. And they wouldn't want to break that tradition.

So, when is the Alabama homecoming game, and who are they playing? And what are their chances of victory in the game and in the overall season?

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings

When is the Alabama homecoming game?

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) have endured a rough start to the 2023 season. But Week 5 demonstrated what the team is able to do when it clicks.

Alabama is hosting its homecoming game on Oct. 14 against Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide haven't lost a single homecoming game in 16 outings under Saban. And looking at the way they are playing, that trend looks unlikely to change.

Alabama has lost just one game: a Week 2 loss (34-24) to the Texas Longhorns, who are currently ranked third.

Analyzing Nick Saban's chances of making the College Football Playoff

Before the Alabama homecoming game kicks off, the Crimson Tide will face Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) in Week 6. Both teams sit atop the SEC West.

Alabama has a lot of tough games on its schedule. If the Tide get past the Aggies, they have No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1), Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) and Kentucky (5-0, 2-0) to deal with. They are still finding their feet with their quarterbacks.

Will the Crimson Tide be able to win the SEC championship this year? If they can reach the SEC title game in December and get past the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0), they might have it in them to be the next national champions.

But first, Alabama has the Aggies on the road and then the Razorbacks in its homecoming game.

Poll : Will the Crimson Tide make it to the playoffs?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...