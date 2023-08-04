When did Clemson join the ACC? Exploring the Tiger's Journey in the Conference

Clemson University has always been a significant player in collegiate athletics. The Tigers have had a lot of success over the years, particularly in football.

Clemson's admission to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) was a significant turning point in its sporting history. Let's examine Clemson's admission to the ACC and the Tigers' progression through the league to this point.

The Clemson Tigers were one of the founding members of the AAC when the conference was established on June 14, 1953. It formed the conference along with six other members of the Southern Conference. They left the Southern Conference to form the AAC because of the former’s ban on post-season football play that came into effect in 1951.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first few years they spent in the ACC were filled with both difficulties and triumphs. The Tigers immediately made a name for themselves in football as a team to be reckoned with. In 1956, they captured their first ACC football title under the guidance of famous coach Frank Howard. Many more followed in the following decades.

The basketball team at Clemson did not have the same early success in the ACC that the football program did. In basketball, the Tigers had trouble finding continuous success, frequently placing close to the bottom of the conference standings. Yet, Clemson's basketball has improved recently, as evidenced by their several NCAA Tournament appearances.

Clemson's rise to national prominence

At the turn of the century, Clemson athletics entered a new era of success. The Tigers have developed into a dependable force in collegiate football under the direction of head football coach Dabo Swinney.

Since 2011, the Tigers have won two national championships in 2016 and 2018 and eight ACC Championships. Their several trips to the College Football Playoff have also enhanced their reputation as one of the top schools in the country.

The possibility of the Tigers quitting the ACC in the near future has been subject to speculation.

The recent realignment of college football conferences, which saw numerous top programs change conferences, has reinforced these speculations. They are one of the "Magnificent Seven," a group of seven ACC institutions that have taken issue with how the league divides its television income.

They would probably join the SEC if they were to depart the ACC. The SEC is the most dominant conference in college football, so luring the Tigers into its fold would be a huge coup for the conference.