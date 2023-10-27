When does 'Coach Prime' Season 2 come out? Release date, streaming info, cast and more to know

Colorado coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has taken the college football world by storm with his Buffaloes team surprising many with their performances this season. Sanders, a former coach at Jackson State, turned around the HBCU program to put the Tigers on the map. He has done the same for the Buffs since arriving in Boulder last year in December.

With all the buzz going around Sanders and the football program he heads, many fans wonder if they could see a Season 2 of the "Coach Prime" documentary. Season 1 came out last year, documenting his journey with the Tigers. Is there something similar brewing for the Buffaloes this year?

Here is all you need to know about Deion Sanders' documentary from Amazon Prime, from release date to much more.

When is "Coach Prime" Season 2 coming out?

Amazon Prime has announced the release date of Season 2 of the Deion Sanders documentary, "Coach Prime." The second season will cover everything in the Colorado Buffaloes program from the initial days of Coach Prime's arrival. And according to Amazon, the Season 2 will come out on Dec. 7.

A lot has happened since Sanders' took charge in Boulder. So naturally, Season 2 will be bigger than the first one. While it has retained most of the cast from Season 1, like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Sanders' inner circle, Amazon has decided to make it a six-part series. As the fans would remember, the first season was in four parts.

Where to watch "Coach Prime" Season 2?

Produced by SMAC Productions for Amazon Video sports, "Coach Prime" Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. The streaming service will drop the first two parts of the docu-series on Dec. 7, with four parts coming out later that month.

Deion Sanders has always given a sneak peek to the fans about what goes on in the locker room. But the docu-series will provide a whole new perspective to fans hooked to what Prime Time has been up to in Boulder for almost a year.

Will there be a Season 3 of "Coach Prime"?

Amazon has yet to speak about a Season 3 for the docu-series, but going by the history, the company might announce something later next year. Season 2 wasn't announced till April this year when Season 1 came out in December 2022. So, chances are that such an announcement will have to wait a few months to reach the fans.

Deion Sanders is getting his team ready for the UCLA Bruins test later this week, and the 4-3 Buffaloes need to win this one to stay afloat this football season. After losing three of their last four games, their bowl appearance might just depend on the results they can produce in the next few weeks.

So buckle up for a big adventure that Prime Time and his team take the fans on, first in the games they play and then the big series drop later in December.