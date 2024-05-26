"When your dad lets you tag along to pro-am": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares glimpses from Regions Traditions golf tournament

Recently retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban went to the Regions Tradition Pro-Am on Wednesday two weeks ago. His daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a glimpse of their outing at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am held in Alabama with an Instagram post on Sunday.

The photos captured the father-daughter duo having a blast, with Nick Saban even greeting fans and posing for pictures. Kristen also shared a photo of her with a fan who managed to snag an autograph on her cap. She captioned the post saying:

“When your dad lets you tag along to the pro-am🙃⛳️".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Saban’s love for golf has often been talked about, and now retired, he has much more time to play.

The Regions Tradition Pro-Am witnessed a surprising tie for third place. Alabama's past and present coaches, Kalen DeBoer and Nick Saban, shared the bronze alongside their professional partners, despite the scorecard reflecting a well-below-par 59 (par 72).

The credit goes to the pros. DeBoer was paired with the experienced Stewart Cink, while Saban played alongside Steve Stricker, another decorated golfer.

“The one thing I know is that the fans will never be worried about me playing too much golf and (not) focusing on football after they watch what happens today,” Deboer said before teeing off.

Nick Saban arrived at Alabama with a championship pedigree, having already won a title with LSU. However, it was in Tuscaloosa that he built a dynasty.

Over nearly 20 years, Saban led Alabama to a staggering six national championships and nine SEC titles. This era transformed the Tide into a modern powerhouse.

Nick Saban announced another career opportunity for kids

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban isn't shying away from a new challenge. He recently announced a collaborative program with the university to support student-athletes' career development after football. He announced it on Tuesday afternoon at the opening of the annual Nick Kids Golf Tournament at Old Overton Club.

Saban, who spent 17 years at Crimson Tide, understands that not all players will chase the NFL dream. This initiative aims to bridge the gap by offering resources and guidance to help athletes transition smoothly into their post-playing careers. While announcing the program, Saban said (via AL):

“We are funding that to some degree. You know, when players get finished with playing, they aren’t done with me. We have so many great resources to help these guys move on to the next career. That’s something we want to get organized and do a better job of. Projects like that, I’ve never had a chance to do that.”

The program, spearheaded by Saban, his wife Terry, and UA's Molly Dowd, will leverage the university's existing resources to empower former athletes.