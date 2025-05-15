When Dan Lanning revealed one thing about Bo Nix that analysts get wrong

Dan Lanning coached Bo Nix in his final two seasons of collegiate football. The defensive guru was instrumental in Nix's leaving the Auburn Tigers and joining the Ducks to close out his stellar college career.

Lanning has worked with elite football talent, thanks to his time with Arizona State, Sam Houston State, Alabama, Memphis and Georgia before he took over at Oregon. Speaking on "Next Up with Adam Breneman" podcast, Lanning revealed one thing about Nix that analysts got wrong.

He said,

"I don't know if they see how competitive this guy (Bo Nix) is. I'm talking about if you came out and watched our practices this guy gets upset when there's an incompletion."

He continued,

"The passion that Bo has to compete, and it doesn't matter whether he's playing against our guys or the other team. He wants to go create success and have success. But he's extremely competitive."

Lanning commends Nix's personality, calling him a "special human being ". Such attributes elevated the Ducks during his time with the program.

Bo Nix enjoyed two fruitful years at Oregon

Bo Nix enjoyed arguably the best two years of his collegiate football career playing for Dan Lanning at Oregon. The dual-threat quarterback lost just five games in Oregon, broke numerous school records and led the nation in touchdown passes, with 45, during the 2023 campaign.

Nix arrived at Oregon as a potential Day 2 or 3 pick. He left as one of the country's most accurate QBs and a lock to be selected in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos agreed with the sentiment and selected Nix with the 12th pick of the 2024 draft. He was brought in to replace perennial Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, who was released after an average 2023 campaign.

Bo Nix earned Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration in 2024

Bo Nix had himself a memorable rookie season. He put up decent individual stats, amassing 3,775 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 430 rushing yards and four rushing TDs for good measure.

Perhaps more impressively, Nix helped end the Broncos' long playoff drought by leading the franchise in last season's postseason. Nix did what Sean Payton asked of him, and he was shortlisted for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. While he lost the award to Jayden Daniels, the Oregon product's future looks bright in Denver.

