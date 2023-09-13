When did Deion Sanders start coaching at Colorado? Details on the Pro Football Hall of Famer's journey to the Buffaloes

Deion Sanders is starting to become a force to reckon with in college football after Colorado's unexpected wins in the first two games of the 2023 season. Coach Prime is fast transforming the Buffaloes team, coming from an unimpressive 1-11 season in 2022.

The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback has facilitated the biggest squad overhaul in college football history and wants to return Colorado to its glory days. With Sanders making a name for himself in Boulder, let's examine when he came on board and his prior journey.

Deion Sanders started his coaching career with Colorado at the beginning of the 2023 college football season. The two-time Super Bowl winner was hired by the Buffaloes in December 2022 and was saddled to bring the struggling program back to its feet.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Sanders met the players for the first time and told the team:

"Those of you that we don't run off, we're going to try to make you quit."

Coach Prime held his first team meeting in January and, on April 22, made his debut at Folsom Field in Colorado's first spring training game.

Will Deion Sanders be a success at Colorado?

"Prime Time" was previously the head coach of Jackson State in the Football Championship Subdivision. He was hired by the HBCU university in September 2020 as the 21st head coach of its football program, leading them to a 4-3 record in the 2020 season delayed by COVID-19.

In the 2021 season, Deion Sanders guided the Tigers to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, setting a program record with 11 wins and leading them to the Celebration Bowl. He received the Eddie Robinson Award, honoring him as the top FCS head coach of the season.

Coach Prime had a more successful season in 2022 with 12 wins, breaking the record set in the previous season. He also retained the SWAC Championship and led them to the Celebration Bowl once again. He was also awarded the SWAC Coach of the Year for the second time.

Without a doubt, Deion Sanders' tenure at Jackson State was a successful one filled with a lot of memories. He led the Tigers to a 27-6 record in his three seasons in charge.

Having started his career at Colorado on a bright note against all odds, the future looks bright for Coach Prime as he embarks on his journey in Boulder. Sanders is looking to bring the Buffaloes back to their feet in college football just as he did at Jackson State.

With the brilliant start to the season, Colorado's chances of clinching the Pac-12 title this season have been increasing steadily despite the program's performance last season. Notably, this is the Buffaloes' final season in the Pac-12 before they return to the Big 12 in 2024.