When is Emeka Egbuka draft eligible? A look at Ohio State star's eligibility

Emeka Egbuka is expected to play a critical role for Ohio State in the 2024 season. The wideout is entering his fourth year at the collegiate level, and fans are now curious to learn when he will declare for the NFL draft.

When is Emeka Egbuka eligible for the NFL draft?

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka (Source: Imagn)

Emeka Egbuka was eligible for the 2024 NFL draft that took place in April. However, he decided to return to the Buckeyes for a senior year.

Per NFL rules, players who want to declare for the NFL draft must be out of high school for at least three years. Egbuka had completed three years out of high school earlier this year. In January, he decided to return to Ohio State for his senior year.

Egbuka is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft if he doesn't return for another collegiate season. He is projected to go early in the first round.

During this year's Big Ten Media Day, Egbuka said that the NIL impacted his decision to return to Ohio State.

“It just so happened that we all came together and we were all thinking the same thing,” Egbuka said. “That was really special to be a part of, to know that I wasn’t alone and what I was feeling.

“I came in my freshman year, and it was kind of implemented early on. For some of the other guys that came in and they started college right with NIL, it’s just allowed us to make money, which I don’t think is a bad thing.

“It had some implications as to why some of the guys decided to come back for their senior year because the NFL is always going to be there. That money is always going to be there. We’re able to make a little bit of an earning while we’re here in college, so I think it’s a bonus.”

As per reports, Egbuka has NIL deals with Amazon Style, EA Sports and Casey’s. Per On3, Egbuka has NIL deals worth $751,000.

Last season, Egbuka battled through an ankle injury and missed three games, against Purdue, Penn State and Wisconsin. He still managed to post 515 yards on 41 passes with four touchdowns and was named to the Third-Team All-Big Ten by conference coaches.

It will be interesting to see how Egbuka fares in the 2024 season. The No. 2 ranked Ohio State will open its regular season by hosting Akron on Aug. 31.

