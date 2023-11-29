The time to select the next Heisman Trophy winner is around the corner. The award, widely considered the most coveted in the world of college football, has been in existence since 1935. It is presented to the overall best player of the college football regular season.

The Downtown Athletic Club created and handed out the honor from 1935 to 2002, before the Heisman Trophy Trust took over in 2023 and continues to do so now. The trophy was named after John Heisman, a former collegiate football player, coach, and athletic director.

With a new winner set to emerge in 2023, let's take a look at the details of the ceremony for this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

When is the Heisman Trophy ceremony in 2023?

The 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on December 9 in New York City at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. This will be the 89th edition of the college football award and will see the announcement of its 88th winner, with Archie Griffin winning it twice.

There will be a total of 928 electors for the Heisman this year. This includes 870 college football media members, 57 living Heisman winners and one overall fan vote. Ballots were distributed to the electors on Monday, November 27 via email as confirmed by the body in charge.

Electors have until Monday, December 4 to select a winner for the award. The Heisman Trophy finalist will be announced on the same day as the winner in the ceremony on December 9. Fans may tune in to ESPN to see the ceremony live.

Who are the contenders for the award in 2023?

Throughout the course of the 2023 regular season, there was intense competition for the award with a number of players considered the front-runners at different intervals. However, there can only be one winner of the award and it remains to be seen who it will be this year.

Some of the potential successors to Caleb Williams include Oregon's Bo Nix, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr, Florida State’s Jordan Travis, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan's JJ McCarthy, Georgia's Carson Beck, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Michigan's Blake Corum.