When is Jeremiah Smith draft eligible? A look at Ohio State freshman's potential future in the NFL

Jeremiah Smith will enter his freshman year at Ohio State in the 2024 season. The wideout is tipped as one of the best prospects in the country, and some already feel that it's only a matter of time before he makes it to the NFL.

When is Jeremiah Smith draft eligible?

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith (Source: Imagn)

Jeremiah Smith will be eligible to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, at the earliest. He needs to complete at least three years of college football before playing in the NFL.

Smith was the top high school football recruit of the 2024 graduating class. He grabbed attention during his four years at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Florida.

Chaminade-Madonna Prep was the nation’s No. 2-ranked team and finished the season with an unbeaten 14-0 record in 2023. Smith was at the forefront of the team's success and picked up the prestigious U.S. Army Player of the Year Award.

In 14 games as a senior, the receiver racked up 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns on 88 receptions.

Smith enrolled in classes at Ohio State in January this year. He also competed in spring drills with the Buckeyes before the offseason. It will be interesting to see how Smith develops at the collegiate level under coach Ryan Day before potentially moving up to the NFL.

Last week, Ohio State's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline heaped praise on Smith's ability to hit the ground running as a freshman at training camp.

“He [Smith] has a lot of tools," Smith said, as per USA Today. "He works extremely hard and I will say this, I would say we've never had an 'Iron Buckeye' from coach Mick (strength coach Mickey Marotti) as a freshman. I don't know about ever or definitely since I've been here.

"So a lot of credit to him, as far as Jeremiah goes, he embodied everything that is a part of that conversation. It's not just lifting numbers, speed numbers. It is the way you carry yourself, the way you train, the edge to you, it's all that. He's the first one that's ever earned that and we kind of leave it at that.”

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State will open its 2024 season by hosting Akron on Aug. 31.

