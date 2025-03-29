When Kalen DeBoer recalled standout moment he experienced at Tuscaloosa after taking Alabama job

Kalen DeBoer didn’t take long to understand the magnitude of Alabama football. The head coach, who stepped in to lead the Crimson Tide in January 2024 after Nick Saban’s legendary run, had a legacy to continue and pressure on his shoulders.

In an interview with ESPN College Football in June, DeBoer was asked what moment made him realize he was the Alabama head coach. DeBoer recalled being greeted by a massive crowd upon landing in Tuscaloosa:

“I think when we landed, there's 1000s of people, our police felt like that are there to greet you,” DeBoer said (22:29). "You know, I think was the one that really stands out."

DeBoer also mentioned the Spring Game, noting the passionate fans:

"And I think the Spring Game was another, one of those moments. Each and every day that we're here, you just run into so many people who have so much passion for the program.

“So much passion for this program,” he said. “72,000 at the stadium and the people at the airport.”

The excitement didn’t stop there. As he made his way to the football complex, it became clear that “pretty much everyone” knew he was in town.

Balancing his own vision with the Crimson Tide’s storied traditions, DeBoer has surrounded himself with trusted staff from his Washington tenure while retaining key assistants from Saban’s era to maintain continuity and excellence.

Kalen DeBoer feels progress during Alabama’s spring practices

Kalen DeBoer is interviewed during the University of Alabama Pro Day - Source: Imagn

According to Kalen DeBoer, two position groups showing the most progress during Alabama’s spring practices: the wide receivers and the defensive backfield. DeBoer praised the growth of the wide receiver corps:

“The group that is coming along and different than what we had last year was the receiving corps,” DeBoer said, according to AL.com. “Some of those guys are the same guys, but the depth of them, of that group is certainly evident. Today, they made more of those plays and were very consistent.”

Returning wideouts Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard lead the charge after a roster shake-up caused by the transfer portal. Jaylen Mbakwe, a former five-star recruit who transitioned from defensive back to receiver, has also impressed.

“His head is in a good place,” DeBoer said. He’s working and getting better. The whole room has improved from top to bottom… that’s what you want to do right now at this time.”

DeBoer also pointed to the defensive backfield’s transformation:

“The defensive backfield is something that is just completely different than what it was a year ago at this time,” DeBoer said. “They’re definitely playing with a lot of confidence… You see the competitiveness, and that iron sharpens iron pieces, making both sides of the ball better.”

Alabama’s spring practice runs until April 12, concluding with A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This year, it will be a regular practice instead of a game, with free admission for fans.

