When Kalen DeBoer spilled his secret sauce to win relentlessly despite being a HC at D2 school

Kalen DeBoer was hired as Alabama's coach in February 2024. He was tasked to be the successor of the legendary Nick Saban. However, DeBoer worked his way up to get a job at one of the finest programs in the country.

Ad

In September 2023, when DeBoer was coaching at Washington, he opened up on the success of his coaching career, including a stint at Sioux Falls, a member of the NCAA Division II.

"I think there's just always been a plan and some really good organization behind that plan," DeBoer said (01:57), via Pac-12 Networks' Nigel Burton. "You know, when they follow that plan and buy into it, the success happens. And, you know, I think a lot of it is winning those close games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And those close games come down at the details, and just that belief in your program, belief in each other, and trust that you can win those games. I think support, and again, that continuity, whether it's players or staff, I think, is really critical, because it allows you to focus on those details that it takes to win those games."

Ad

Ad

DeBoer led the Huskies to the national title game in 2024, where his team lost to Michigan at the final hurdle. He was hired by Alabama a few weeks after the College Football Playoff final.

In his first year with the Crimson Tide, DeBoer led the program to a 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) record. The four losses were the most he suffered in a season as a coach.

Alabama is giving DeBoer more time to get the program back to the top of the college football world.

Ad

A look at Kalen DeBoer's stints at Sioux Falls

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer- Source: Imagn

Kalen DeBoer began his coaching career at Sioux Falls in 1997 as a wide receivers coach for one season. He then worked two years as an assistant coach at Washington High School in South Dakota.

Ad

In 2000, DeBoer returned to the Cougars and worked as an offensive coordinator for five years. He was promoted to head coach in 2005, where he held the position for five seasons.

As a coach with the Cougars, he posted a 67-3 record, including three undefeated seasons. He led Sioux Falls to three NAIA championships and four GPAC championships.

DeBoer got his first NCAA Division I head coaching job in November 2020 at Fresno State, midway through the season. He posted a 12-6 record across one and a half years with the Bulldogs.

Ad

In 2022, DeBoer was hired by Washington. He put up a 25-3 (16-2) record across two years with the Huskies and led them to the Pac-12 championship.

Although DeBoer had an underwhelming first year at Alabama, the Crimson Tide remain a powerhouse in the SEC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!