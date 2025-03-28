When was the last time all #1 seeds made the Final Four? A look at the rare March Madness feat

March Madness is getting down to the top teams as the Sweet 16 round is half done on the morning of Friday, March 28. As things stand, all four number-one seeds are still in the tournament. Duke and Florida played and won their Sweet 16 matchups, whereas Houston and Auburn will play their games on Friday.

It is not surprising to see number one seeds go far, but it is not common for all of them to make deep runs. However, we are only a few wins away from a Final Four with all number-one seeds. If it happens again, it would be a rare event that has only occurred once before.

When was the last time all #1 seeds made the Final Four?

March Madness is a highly chaotic tournament. Upsets occur often because of the single-elimination style of the tournament. As a result, there has only been one time in history that all four number-one seeds made the Final Four.

It happened in 2008 with North Carolina, UCLA, Memphis, and Kansas all reaching the final. The Jayhawks beat the Tigers in overtime of the championship game to win the tournament.

How often does a #1 seed win March Madness?

While it is incredibly rare for all four number-one seeds to reach the Final Four, it is common for one of those four teams to win the tournament. In the past 10 seasons, not counting the canceled 2020 tournament, a number one seed has won seven times. The most recent team other than a number one seed to win was No. 4 Connecticut in 2023.

The NCAA expanded to a 64-team format in 1985, meaning there have been 39 tournaments. 25 of those tournaments were won by a number one seed. Nine more were won by a two or three-seed. The tournament has only been won by a team seeded lower than third five times. The lowest seed to win was No. 8 Villanova in 1985, the first tournament in this format.

Has a #1 seed ever lost in the first round of March Madness?

Number-one seeds have a 158-2 record all-time against 16 seeds. However, there was a recent upset with No. 16 FDU defeating No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in the first round in 2023.

The first upset by a No. 16 seed came in 2018 when UMBC defeated No. 1 Virginia 74-54. What was more shocking than the upset was the margin of victory as UMBC dominated Virginia.

