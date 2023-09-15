When was the last time Florida beat Tennessee? Gators' record against their SEC rivals explored

The matchup between Tennessee and Florida stands out as one of college football's most legendary rivalries. Dubbed the "Third Saturday of September," the intense rivalry commenced in 1916 and has witnessed a total of 52 matchups between the two teams.

In their inaugural encounter, the Tennessee Volunteers triumphed with a scoreline of 24-0. Nevertheless, the overall series now leans in favor of the Florida Gators, who have notched 31 wins, while the Tennessee Volunteers have secured victories in the remaining 21 showdowns.

When was the last time Florida beat Tennessee?

The last time the Florida Gators triumphed over the Tennessee Volunteers was on September 25, 2021. The game ended 38-14 in what was a dominant display by the Gators at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. Florida led the game from the first to the fourth quarter.

Emory Jones did something no Florida quarterback has done since Tim Tebow in the encounter. He had an impressive performance, throwing for two touchdowns while also achieving a career-high 144 rushing yards. His standout efforts guided the Gators to a convincing victory.

What is Urban Meyer’s record at Florida against Tennessee?

Urban Meyer had an astonishing 6-0 record against Tennessee in his six-year tenure as the head coach of the Gators. He started what ended up becoming the longest-winning run in the rivalry series, with the program winning another five straight games after his tenure.

Meyer has an established reputation for winning significant games. Alongside his remarkable 5-1 record in bowl games while coaching at Florida, he also amassed an impressive 16-2 record when facing three of the Gators' fiercest rivals: Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida State.

What is Steve Spurrier's record at Florida against Tennessee?

Steve Spurrier had an 8-4 record against Tennessee during his time in Gainesville. The legendary head coach lost two of his first three games against the Volunteers, however, he went on to win five straight games in the rivalry series afterward, spanning from 1993 to 1997.

Spurrier spent 12 years in charge of the Florida Gators and was responsible for making the program a college football powerhouse. He led them to the national title in 1996.

What is current coach Billy Napier's record at Florida against Tennessee?

Billy Napier has so far coached only one game in the Florida-Tennessee rivalry series after joining the Gators in 2022. His first and only game against Tennessee so far ended in a loss with the Volunteers clinching a 38-33 victory.

Napier will aim to have his first win against Tennessee in the 2023 college football season, further extending the Gators' lead in the series.