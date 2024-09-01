When was the last time LSU beat USC? Rivalry revisited

The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans are two iconic teams in the college football world. Both teams have an extensive history of success playing in top conferences in college football.

However, despite both teams being around for years, they have not competed often in their history.

When was the last time LSU beat USC?

The last time the Tigers beat the Trojans dates back to 1984. The game took place on September 28th, 1984. It was a 23-3 win for the Tigers.

However, fans should not go reading much into the last win when looking ahead to their week 1 matchup.

LSU vs USC head-to-head

The head-to-head matchup is a 1-1 record between these two teams. USC won the first game, which took place in 1979. There was then a six-year layover before the teams played again in 1984. The Tigers bounced back by winning that game.

LSU last 2 games versus USC

#1 September 28th, 1984

The last game between the Tigers and the Trojans took place in 1985. The Tigers dominated the hosts from start to finish, putting on a dominant defensive effort. The Tigers held the Trojans to only a field goal, winning the game 23-3.

#2 September 29th, 1979

USC performed much better in the first matchup between these two teams. It was a back-and-forth defensive battle between these two teams. Hosted by the Tigers, USC was able to come into the Tiger's home stadium and get a win. The Trojans won the game by a score of 17-12.

What should fans expect in the third game between LSU and USC?

The No. 13 Tigers and No. 23 Trojans are set to play on Sunday in week 1 of the 2024 college football season. It should be an exciting game as both teams are top 25-ranked teams coming into the preseason.

Both teams are coming into the season after losing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks to the NFL. That said, most experts expect these to be two strong teams that can compete with nearly any team in the nation.

A close-scoring game that leans heavily on offense is expected. Both teams have new defensive coordinators, so it could take a while to implement those systems. As a result, it could be a back-and-forth offensive game in week 1.

