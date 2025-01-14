When was the last time Notre Dame beat Ohio State? A look at previous encounters

Two storied college football programs will collide when the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. Ohio State cruised to three wins in the playoff, taking down Tennessee, Oregon and Texas on their way to the National Championship.

Notre Dame punished Indiana and Georgia before outlasting Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The Fighting Irish will return to the national championship for the first time since losing to Alabama in 2012.

Ohio State is back in the national championship for the first time since 2020, searching for their first national title since 2014. It's been nearly 100 years since the Fighting Irish last defeated the Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish last defeated the Buckeyes in the 1936-37 season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a look at the previous matchups between Ohio State and Notre Dame, entering the ninth meeting between these programs.

When was the last time Notre Dame defeated Ohio State

The last time Notre Dame defeated Ohio State was in 1936 in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish defeated the Buckeyes 7-2 in a defensive-minded battle and finished the season with a 6-2-1 record.

Ohio State and Notre Dame have met six times since then, with the Buckeyes winning each of those six matchups. In 1995, their first meeting since 1936, the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 45-26. The next season, Ohio State beat Notre Dame 29-16 in South Bend.

The Buckeyes finished their 2005 season with a 34-20 win over the Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl. A decade later, Ohio State again met Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, where the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28 to cap off a 12-1 season.

Ohio State and Notre Dame have met twice since that matchup, with the Buckeyes coming out on top. Ohio State defeated the Fighting Irish 21-10 in Columbus in 2022 and 17-14 in South Bend a year later.

Entering the ninth meeting between these programs, the Buckeyes are an eight-point favorite over the Fighting Irish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.