When was the last time Ohio State beat Notre Dame? Exploring old wins/losses ahead of national championship matchup

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Jan 14, 2025 23:22 GMT
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The national championship will mark the ninth meeting between Ohio State and Notre Dame, but when did the Buckeyes last defeat the Fighting Irish? The Buckeyes most recently defeated the Fighting Irish in 2023. Here is a look into the previous eight matchups between the Buckeyes and the Irish.

When was the last time Ohio State beat Notre Dame?

Saturday, September 23, 2023

The Ohio State Buckeyes traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a top-10 matchup. The No. 6 Buckeyes defeated the Irish 17-14 on the road.

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Ohio State took on the Fighting Irish in Week 1 of the 2022-23 season. The No. 2 Buckeyes took down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10.

Friday, January 1, 2016

The Buckeyes met the Fighting Irish in the 2015-16 Fiesta Bowl, where Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 44-28.

Monday, January 2, 2006

The Buckeyes met the Fighting Irish in the 2005-06 Fiesta Bowl, where Ohio State topped Notre Dame 34-20.

Saturday, September 28, 1996

Notre Dame hosted the Buckeyes on Sep. 28, 1996. Ohio State defeated the Fighting Irish 29-16 on the road.

Saturday, September 30, 1995

The Buckeyes hosted the Fighting Irish on Sep. 30, 1995, taking them down 45-26 in the first of six consecutive wins for Ohio State over Notre Dame.

Saturday, October 31, 1936

The last time Notre Dame beat Ohio State was in 1936 when the Fighting Irish defeated the Buckeyes 7-2.

Saturday, November 2, 1935

Notre Dame defeated the Buckeyes 18-13 in the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

Buckeyes are looking dominant ahead of the national championship matchup

The Buckeyes are coming off a 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in their last time out.

They have looked to be the most dominant team in the College Football Playoff thus far, defeating the Oregon Ducks 41-21 in the Rose Bowl and the Tennessee Volunteers 42-17 in the first round of the playoff.

The Buckeyes will meet another storied college football program in Notre Dame in one of the most highly anticipated national championship matchups in recent memory.

