When was the last time Ohio State won a national championship? A look at the Buckeyes’ history

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the college football national championship on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ohio State will look to capture its ninth claimed national title, while the school also has seven unclaimed titles.

When was the last time Ohio State won a national championship?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to win a national championship for the first time since 2014.

Ohio State last won the title in 2014, in the first College Football Playoff that expanded from two to four teams. Now, Ohio State is looking to win the first college title that saw the field expand from four teams to 12.

In 2014, the Buckeyes started the year 1-1 as it lost its second game of the year to Virginia Tech. But, Ohio State won out and beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Buckeyes were the No. 4 seed and upset No. 1 seed Alabama 42-35 in the semis. Ohio State then beat No. 2 seed Oregon 42-20 to win the national championship.

Ryan Day discusses Ohio State playing in national title game

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will have a chance to win another national title Monday. Although Ohio State didn't win the Big Ten or beat Michigan, Day said the season can be successful by winning the title, via NBC:

“When things are going good, you’ve got to hug the guys you love the most, and when things aren’t, you’ve got to hug them even harder. You just hang in there and you keep swinging. That’s life, and this team is resilient. When you surround yourself with great people with great character, you find yourself working through difficult times.

“At the end of the day, we wanted to win a national championship, and the way that we got here wasn’t what we expected. It wasn’t what we planned for.”

The Buckeyes are an 8.5-point favorite to defeat Notre Dame on Monday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

