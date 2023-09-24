When was the last time Ole Miss beat Alabama? Revisiting 2015’s matchup between the SEC powerhouses

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide in today's Southeastern Conference action. The Crimson Tide have dominated the recent games in this fixture, winning the previous seven contests against the Rebels entering their 2023 Week 4 matchup.

The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama was in 2015 when the Rebels picked up a 43-37 upset road victory. The Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly had a strong game, finishing 18-of-33 for 341 yards and three passing touchdowns. Kelly ran eight times for 21 yards with a rushing touchdown. Running back Jordan Wilkins also scored as he ran seven times for 39 yards and a rushing touchdown.

A huge reason for the victory was that the Rebels could record three interceptions throughout the game. Alabama rarely turns the ball over as much as it did in this game, which is a credit to the Rebels' defensive strategy.

Ole Miss dominated the contest, with a 43-24 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Alabama made an excellent comeback with two late touchdowns to make it a one-score game.

It's been eight years since the Rebels were victorious over the Crimson Tide, and they are ready to snap the losing streak against an SEC foe in 2023.

What will the Ole Miss Rebels need to do to win against the Alabama Crimson Tide today?

The Ole Miss Rebels must keep this game low-scoring to walk out with a home victory. Expect Alabama to be aggressive as it is coming off an emotional win where the team scored just 17 points against a struggling South Florida Bulls program.

Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe is back under center for the Crimson Tide today and could be in a weird headspace after being benched last week. Ensuring Milroe does not find the end zone much will be a great challenge for OMU.

Offensively, the Rebels will have to guarantee they do not give the Crimson Tide momentum. To do so, they cannot turn the ball over. With the home crowd behind them, the Rebels have the advantage. The team must now perform on the field for its home support to keep pushing it on.