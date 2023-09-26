When did LSU football last win a national championship? Tigers' national title history explored

LSU football is one of the most successful football programs in college football. Winning four national championship titles shows the program’s prominence. The Tigers won their last title in 2019, defeating the defending champions, Clemson, in the CFP National Championship game.

LSU football has a long history of national success. The strong reputation the team now enjoys in college football came about as a result of years of continuous success. We look at the program’s national championship history below.

The National Championship history of LSU football

The LSU Tigers got their first taste of a national championship triumph in 1958. The Tigers went undefeated that season with an 11-0 record, capped by a 7-0 victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. In addition to the national championship victory, the Tigers’ star halfback, Billy Cannon, also won the Heisman Trophy that season.

LSU had to wait 45 years to win the next national championship. In 2003, legendary college football coach Nick Saban led the Tigers to their second title. The team finished 13-1 and had a 21-14 victory over Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers only had to wait four years to claim their third title. They had an undefeated season in 2007 with a 12-0 record under head coach Les Miles. LSU faced the Ohio State Buckeyes in the BCS National Championship Game and won 38-24.

The Tigers claimed their fourth and most recent national championship in 2019 under Ed Orgeron. It was another flawless season as they finished it undefeated with a 15-0 record. They were led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy that season. To claim the national title, LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The LSU football legacy continues under the current head coach, Brian Kelly. Kelly took over the reins of the team after the 2021 regular season. He led the Tigers to a 10-4 record in charge in his first full season, going 6-2 in the SEC.

The Tigers have won all but one of their opening four games this season. The loss came against Florida State in their first game of the season, and they have since bounced back, winning their next three games.