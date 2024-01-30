When did Rutgers join the Big Ten? Looking at other ACC teams who left for FBS powerhouse

After three decades of being independent in football, Rutgers became affiliated with a conference once again in 1991 when it joined the Big East Conference.

The Scarlet Knights were a member of the conference until it transitioned to the American Athletic Conference in 2013. However, the conference was not financially buoyant when compared to other top leagues and this made the university move to the Big Ten.

When did Rutgers join the Big Ten?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Rutgers officially joined the Big Ten on July 1, 2014. However, this was preceded by a series of talks between the school and the conference. Following the negotiation period, the Big Ten unanimously accepted Rutgers' application to join on November 20, 2012.

In a statement released by the then University of Rutgers President Robert Barchi following the acceptance of the invite, he noted how high the reputation of the Big Ten is in the realm of college athletics and why the conference is the right one for the university.

“The Big Ten includes America's most highly regarded academic institutions, known for both their athletic success and academic achievement. This is exactly the right conference for Rutgers. Our university is one of the nation's leading research universities and our student-athletes excel in the classroom and on the playing field."

The Big Ten was also pleased to welcome Rutgers to its fold. University of Iowa President Sally Mason, who was then the Chairman of the conference's Council of Presidents/Chancellor, said in a statement that Rutgers is a perfect fit for the Big Ten for many reasons.

"On behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, I am pleased to welcome Rutgers University to the Big Ten Conference. When considering the full spectrum of academic, athletic and research prowess, Rutgers clearly makes for a perfect fit as one of the premier public land-grant institutions on the East Coast."

Which university joined the Big Ten alongside Rutgers?

Rutgers officially joined the Big Ten in July 2014 alongside Maryland. The Terrapins, who were a charter member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, entered into discussion with the Big Ten almost the same time as the Scarlet Knights.

While Maryland was torn over the possibility of leaving the ACC, a series of heavy lobbying with the Board of Regents by boosters, most notably the founder of Under Armour, Kevin Plank, eventually ensured the success of the realignment move.

The Maryland Board of Regents voted on November 19, 2022, to accept the Big Ten's offer, and later that day, the league presidents unanimously approved Maryland's entry into the conference.