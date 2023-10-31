When is the SEC Championship Game in 2023? Location, ticket sales, broadcast information, and more explored

The SEC Championship Game plays a big role in the national title race, as the schools that face off there tend to be contenders for a spot in the college football playoffs.

The SEC has long been touted by football fans as the powerhouse of the sport, and with schools like Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and LSU calling it home, we can't disagree.

If everything goes as expected, this game could easily be considered a quarterfinal for the college football playoff. The winner will almost certainly be considered the favorite to take the national title home at the beginning of next year.

This will also be the last year of the SEC before the expansion, which gives the traditional schools one last chance to grab the title before the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma in the 2024 season.

SEC Championship Game details

The game will be held at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the home of the Falcons, on December 2, 2023. It is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

CBS will broadcast the game, which you can also stream on their app. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Tickets for the game ranged from $150 to $305 for regular tickets, but they are already sold out. A luxury box is reported to be between $36k and $125k.

Which teams could go to the championship game? Alabama, Georgia and more

For the SEC East, it's almost certain that the team that will go to the SEC Championship Game is Georgia.

Georgia was a back-to-back national champion in 2021, and 2022, and has been on the top spot of the AP Poll throughout the entire 2023 season. It looks highly unlikely that the Bulldogs will miss this game.

The favorite to attend from the SEC West is Nick Saban's Alabama. The Crimson Tide is currently 7-1 in the season, has a 5-0 SEC record, and is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation. Their biggest possible bump on the road is LSU, whose current record is 6-2, with a SEC record of 4-1, and the No. 13 spot in the country.

Both schools face off in Week 10, and the winner will almost certainly make the SEC Championship Game. Our money would be on Alabama.