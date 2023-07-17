The 2023 SEC Media Days will kick off on Monday, July 17 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee at 11:00 a.m. It is scheduled to be a four-day event, to be held until July 20. This year's edition of the SEC Media Days is presented by Regions.

Nashville will be hosting the event for the first time, marking a new location outside of the Birmingham metro area. Previously, Atlanta served as the host city for the event in 2018 and 2022. Notably, this year’s edition will be the last to feature 12 teams.

The conference recently released a detailed schedule of the event with full television information. The SEC also released the list of participating student-athletes. As it has always done, the event will be brought to the view of a national audience via the SEC Network.

SEC Media Days will commence with Greg Sankey

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will be the first to face the press during the 2023 Media Days. This will be his ninth Media Days event as the commissioner of the conference. Sankey resumed as the eighth SEC commissioner in 2015 after the retirement of Mike Slive.

He is scheduled to have his session with the press starting at 11:30 a.m. Sankey is expected to address administrative and sporting issues relating to the conference. This includes the realignment of Texas and Oklahoma as well as the new media deal scheduled to start in 2024.

Participating programs on Day 1

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue

The first day of the 2023 SEC Media Days will have three schools in attendance. LSU, Texas A&M, and Missouri will be having their session with the press on the first day of the event. LSU is scheduled to take the stage after the conclusion of Greg Sankey's session on Monday.

The LSU Tigers will be followed by Texas A&M. The Aggies are scheduled to answer questions from the press at 1:45 p.m. The first day of the event will be rounded up by the Missouri Tigers. It is expected that their session comes to an end by 4:55 p.m.

Notably, each school will have its head coach, as well as three of its players, take part in the event.

Schedule for the Day 1 of the 2023 SEC Media Days

11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

LSU - Brian Kelly, Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams, Mekhi Wingo

1:45 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher, Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson, Ainias Smith

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz, Kris Abrams-Draine, Javon Foster, Darius Robinson

