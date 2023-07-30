The college sports landscape has remained in constant flux following USC’s announcement to leave the Pac-12 and move to the Big 12. The move, scheduled to take effect by July 2024, has led to a major shakeup in the Pac-12. The ripple effect is about to be felt in the world of college sports.

USC’s move was a result of the careful consideration of many factors. Topping the list of factors is money. To put it as simply as possible, it was just more profitable to be in the Big Ten than to remain in the Pac-12. The Pac-12 was also not forthcoming with an improved media rights deal and USC simply had to jump ship.

USC also wanted greater exposure and the Big Ten has the audience size that can give the Trojans an unprecedented level of media exposure. There are more marquee programs to pair up with and more big-time Bowl Games to qualify for.

The need to stay more competitive is another factor. Times are changing in college sports and schools have to stay on top of their games. Changes like the NIL, transfer portal, and so on put the schools on their toes. The Big Ten has a rich tradition but has also been very adaptive to new developments.

What USC's exit did to Pac-12?

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Tulane v USC

A lot of fans are happy that USC will start competing in the Big Ten. But there are those who have their reservations too. First, the move was the first nail removed from the Pac-12 structure which is at the verge of collapsing now. The aftermath of this made the already difficult task of securing a media rights deal even more difficult.

This, in turn, caused further instability in the conference and the loss of confidence in schools in its leadership. This is why, despite all reassurances by the commissioner, Colorado simply wanted out and is now on their way to the Big 12.

More realignments may be happening soon, according to reports and rumors making the rounds in the world of college sports. After adding Colorado, the Big 12 has no intention of stopping.

They are reported to be adding more members from the Pac-12 and even more from the AAC. The names include Arizona, Oregon, Arizona State, FSU, and so on.

The Pac-12 may also be in the market for new members. At this moment, there have been about 11 schools linked with a move to the Pac 12. We patiently observe as the drama unfolds.