When will Bruce Feldman drop college football's 'Freaks List'? Exploring possible date of when CFB insider could drop his list of best athletes in the game

Bruce Feldman, who is the National College Football Insider for The Athletic, releases an annual 'Freaks List'. The list comprises college football players who have 'freakish' athletic traits and players on the list generally perform well in the NFL Draft scouting combine.

Feldman, who has done the list since the early 2000s, wrote in last year's list:

"It’s been almost two decades now since I began writing about the biggest Freaks in college football. Initially, there were 10 of ‘em. My premise was to spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day.

"The Freaks list is compiled with the help of many coaches, players and sports information directors, as well as NFL scouts from all over the nation."

The release of the Bruce Feldman's 2023 'Freaks List' has not been announced. However, based on recent years, it could happen soon. In 2020, the list was released on July 21, followed by a 2021 release that came on Aug/ 9. Last year, the list came on August 10.

If the college football insider follows the trend of the last three years, this year's rendition of the 'Freaks List' will be released sometime next month. While there could be a delay in the release, the college football season is set to kick off on Aug. 26. Feldman will likely want to release the list ahead of the season, giving him just over 40 days.

Which players have made the 'Freaks List' recently?

Last year's 'Freaks List' was headlined by former Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and former Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy.

Smith and Murphy were selected 25th and 28th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, respectively. Harrison Jr. is not draft eligible for another year, but he's projected as a top-five selection and first quarterback off the board. The Buckeyes wide receiver could top this year's list.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal, former Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton topped the 2021 list. They were selected seventh, second and 14th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively.

The 2020 list featured former Wolverines defensive end Kwity Paye, former Wake Forest Demon Decaons defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. and former Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

Paye was selected 21st overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, while Basham Jr. was selected 61st overall in the second round. Virgil went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has caught on as an undrafted free agent.

