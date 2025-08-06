When will the college football preseason AP Poll release? Schedule for top 25 rankings out

It is less than a month until the 2025 college football season kicks off. As a result, it is the time of year when fans and media members are starting to look ahead at which teams will be the top contenders this season. One of the most popular tools to assess which teams are doing the best before and during the season is the college football AP Poll.

This poll ranks the top 25 teams in the nation by having many members of the media rank their top 25 teams. All of the responses from verified media members are then combined to get one big ranking. The preseason poll has not been released yet but it is coming soon. The first official preseason rankings will be released around Noon ET on Monday, Aug. 11.

The release time can vary slightly, so if it does not come out at exactly Noon on Monday, do not worry. It will still be coming sometime in the early afternoon that day.

How accurate are College Football AP Poll preseason rankings?

The rankings will likely change significantly from the preseason after the first week of games are played. However, that does not mean there is nothing to be learned from the preseason poll. While the No. 1-ranked team is not guaranteed to win the national championship, there is a good chance a top-five team will be the future champion.

In the past five polls, the lowest-ranked team to go on to win the national championship was Georgia in 2021, which was the No. 5-ranked team. In the four other years, a top-three team won the championship, including Ohio State last season, which entered the year as the No. 2-ranked team.

Which team will be the preseason top-ranked College Football AP Poll team?

AP polls a large number of analysts and media members to get its final top 25 college football rankings. As a result, it is difficult to determine which team will be ranked at the top of the list. However, there are a few teams that likely stand out as the preseason favorites.

According to FanDuel, Texas is the betting favorite to win the national championship. That, along with the Arch Manning hype, could lead to the Longhorns coming in as the preseason favorite to win the national championship.

Georgia could also be a contender, having beaten Texas twice last season. Ohio State is also an option as the reigning national champion.

