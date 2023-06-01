When will Penn State play Michigan State? The Nittany Lions and Spartans to face off on Black Friday

The 2023 regular season finale for Michigan State will feature not just a game on Black Friday, but also a prime-time matchup at a neutral venue. The Penn State-Michigan State game has been scheduled for Nov. 24, at Ford Field in Detroit, as announced by both programs.

In another example of creative scheduling within the Big Ten's new media rights deal, the kickoff for the Penn State-Michigan State game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The late evening start time adds to the excitement surrounding the game and creates an electric atmosphere.

Football galore in the state of Michigan

The Spartans will be promoting the game as a special occasion to honor and celebrate the rich tradition of football in the state. It will encompass high school, college, and professional levels. It serves as an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the game to society.

The Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in their Thanksgiving Day game. Following the matchup, the Nittany Lions vs. the Spartans game will take place on Friday night. It provides football enthusiasts with an exciting back-to-back schedule of games during the holiday weekend.

To accommodate the Penn State-Michigan State game, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has made adjustments to its schedule for state championship games. The games, typically held on Friday and Saturday, have been shifted to Saturday and Sunday.

The change ensures that football fans in the state can both enjoy the high school state championships and the Penn State-Michigan State game without any scheduling conflicts. This creates a four-day football festivity for Michigan fans.

Moving the Penn State-Michigan State game out of Spartan Stadium

Michigan State Athletic Director, Alan Haller, revealed the reasons the matchup was moved out of the program's Spartan Stadium. He stated the decision was carefully considered and falling on a holiday weekend was an encouragement. In his words:

"The decision to move a home game out of Spartan Stadium was given careful consideration, as we understand the impact it will have on some fans. As a community partner, we recognize home football brings benefits to the entire mid-Michigan area. The fact that this game falls on a holiday weekend Friday increased our willingness to make the move."

He also mentioned the large followership the team enjoys in Southeast Michigan as it homes thousands of university alumni. Haller revealed the Spartans basketball team has met overwhelming support in Detroit and the football team is coming to experience that.

"Southeast Michigan is home to 100,000 alums, nearly 50 percent of our student body and countless more Spartan fans. Our men's basketball team has experienced tremendous support in Detroit, both at Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, and we're excited to bring Spartan Football to our fans in the Motor City.”

Home to the Detroit Lions of the NFL, Ford Field is expected to create an electric atmosphere for the college football game. The Spartans' coach, Mel Tucker, is also expecting a home-field experience when they play at the stadium.

