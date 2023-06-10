In 2024, college football shakes up the National Championship and the playoff format. College football will expand its playoff format from four to 12 teams.

We have never seen anything like this in college football before, so the anticipation for all college football fans is through the roof. Moreover, Bowl games will still have a place throughout the tournament.

Today we wanted to go over some of the basics. Here is the new-look College Football National Championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Playoff breakdown

The first round will take place on the campus of the higher-seeded team. We have seen some Bowl games that felt like a home-field advantage, but in this case, we will see the home teams have the upper hand over teams on the road in hostile territory.

With eight teams facing off in the opening round in four match-ups, the top four teams that receive byes in the opening round have a strong advantage. These teams can rest players and have an extra week of preparation against their next opponent.

College football has greatly evolved over the years. The best Bowl games were all played on New Year's Day, and by the following morning, we knew who were college football's national champions.

Now, games take place over several weeks, and seeing the season end on January 20th, is perhaps startling and will take some time getting used to.

The new college football national championship and the 12-team field help build a new level of excitement for college football fans. The new format also possibly reduces the odds of a fluke team going all the way to winning a national title.

This college football national championship tournament will be a grind, but the new format will help crown a rightful champion, one who had to defeat three to four of the best teams in the country to survive. As a wise man once said, "Let the games begin."

Here is the tentative schedule for the new format in 2024:

First Round

Friday, December 20 - One Game (evening) TBD

Saturday, December 21 - Three Games (early afternoon-evening) TBD

Quarter-finals

Tuesday, December 31 - Fiesta Bowl (TBD)

Wednesday, January 1 - Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl (late afternoon), Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semi-finals

Thursday, January 9 - Orange Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 10 - Cotton Bowl (evening)

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 20 - at the Mercedes Benz-Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Poll : 0 votes