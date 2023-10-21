Where is Big Noon Kickoff Week 8? Schedule, location, date and more explored

Since premiering in 2019, the "Big Noon Kickoff" has become an essential part of college football broadcast on Fox. The show serves as the pre-game program for the live broadcast of Fox College Football’s weekly kickoff window at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

The show has covered several top games across different campuses this season. It leverages its vast team of experts and analysts to present the best pre-game experience to fans nationwide. This will be no different in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season.

What game is on "Big Noon Kickoff" this week?

This week, the "Big Noon Kickoff" will cover the top-10 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. The game is among the most anticipated in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season, as both Big Ten powerhouses have maintained an unbeaten run so far.

No. 6 Penn State has not secured a victory at Ohio Stadium since 2011, and coach James Franklin has a record of 1-8 against the No. 3 Buckeyes. Nevertheless, that solitary victory was crucial in the Nittany Lions' last Big Ten championship season.

"Big Noon Kickoff" Week 8 location

The "Big Noon Kickoff" will be broadcast from Columbus, Ohio, in Week 8. The game between Ohio State and Penn State is set to be staged at the Ohio Stadium, the home ground of the Buckeyes.

It will be a memorable contest for one of the show panelists, Urban Meyer, who had his last college football coaching job at Ohio State. Meyer won the Big Ten title and the national championship during his time with the Buckeyes.

"Big Noon Kickoff" crew

The show has a vast panel of analysts that captivates many viewers during the broadcast. It is hosted by sports commentator Rob Stone, who covers several sports for Fox aside from college football, including the MLS, NFL and PBA.

The Fox show includes a panel of former USC Trojans teammates and Heisman Trophy winners, running back Reggie Bush and quarterback Matt Leinart. It also includes former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

It also features Bruce Feldman as Fox's college football insider, along with Tom Verducci and Tom Rinaldi, who are typically known for their baseball coverage on Fox, working on feature reports. Contributors Clay Travis and Charles Woodson also join the show in select weeks.