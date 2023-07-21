Where did Caleb Williams go to high school? Analyzing the USC Heisman Trophy winner's draft stock in 2024

Caleb Williams is arguably the most famous college football player at the moment. The USC quarterback is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

His transfer from Oklahoma to USC was one of the most consequential moves since the introduction of the transfer portal. While his exploits in college football are well known, his high school career was sensational.

Caleb Williams attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. In his sophomore year, he led his school to a WCAC Championship, emerging as the best team in the District.

He earned a spot on the Washington Post All-Metropolitan first team. He was awarded the Washington, D.C., Gatorade Football Player of the Year honor as well. His sophomore stats include 2,624 yards with 26 touchdowns passing and 394 yards for 10 touchdowns rushing.

The following season, he was again named Washington Post All-Metropolitan first team. He threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 838 yards with 18 touchdowns.

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed him of his high school senior season as it was canceled because of the pandemic. As the highest-rated quarterback in his class, he committed to the Oklahoma Sooners under coach Lincoln Riley.

Analyzing Caleb Williams' stock at the 2024 NFL draft

Caleb Williams is probably the undisputed top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. The USC Trojans star is in possession of every tool needed to shine in the NFL. His strong arm, mobility and ability to dictate play are just some of the qualities that stand out.

Since moving to USC to join Riley in 2022, his stock has seen a significant boost. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns and also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns. The highlight of his sophomore year came when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Williams' biggest asset is his arm strength, which comes with the ability to throw with the right velocity and accuracy. He also has a great football mind and understands how to make game-changing plays while under pressure.

He is also good with his feet. And while he might not be the swiftest quarterback in the 2024 draft, he knows how to elude the opponents' defense.

While he's all good for the draft, it's important to note that Caleb Williams is not the most experienced quarterback out there. Personal accolades are fine, but being able to win titles for his team is another thing he must be yearning for. He has a whole season ahead to do that and even increase his draft stock further.

