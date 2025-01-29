Where can I watch the Senior Bowl? All you need to know about streaming options and more

The 2025 Senior Bowl is fast approaching, bringing together top college athletes for the annual All-Star showcase. Fans across the country eagerly anticipate watching the top draft-eligible college prospects as they demonstrate their skills in front of NFL coaches and scouts.

The college all-star game is played annually in Mobile, Alabama, and features elite prospects from across the country, split into two teams — the American and the National. They will compete in an All-Star game at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in the University of South Alabama campus.

In the days leading up to the contest, players undergo intensive coaching, training and interviews with NFL coaches and executives, making it a crucial step in the pre-draft process. The Senior Bowl is aired live every year to the national audience.

Here's a look at the television schedule of the college football All-Star showcase.

Where to watch the 2025 Senior Bowl?

The 2025 Senior Bowl will be aired live from the Hancock Whitney Stadium on NFL Network. The NFL-owned station has been the home of the college All-Star showcase over the years. Fans also have the option to live stream the game on FuboTV.

It’s worth noting that the NFL Network delivers comprehensive coverage of collegiate All-Star games, including the East-West Shrine Bowl, the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl, ensuring that fans stay informed on top prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.

For the Senior Bowl, Rhett Lewis will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcast, joined by studio analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis, who will provide expert commentary and insights.

2025 Senior Bowl Practice Schedule

The two teams involved in the Senior Bowl are scheduled to take turns for practices over three days leading up to the all-star game. The practice session will also be broadcast on NFL Network and Fubo TV.

Here's a look at the practice schedule.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

National Team, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

American Team, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

National Team, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

American Team, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

National team, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

American Team, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

