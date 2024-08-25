Where is College GameDay Week 1? Schedule, location, date and more

ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off for the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday. The premier college football pregame show was held outside the shores of the United States for the first time as it covered the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

This is the 36th season of the pregame show in college football and it continues to be an important part of the landscape. ESPN started the show in 1987 and it has become a treasured event across campuses.

Where is College GameDay Week 1?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The show returns to campus in Week 1 as college football fully takes off across the entire country. According to host Rece Davis, the next edition of College GameDay will take place in College Station, Texas, as No. 20 Texas A&M hosts No. 7 Notre Dame at Kyle Field.

Trending

“College GameDay will be at College Station next week,” Davis said on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Location: College Station, Texas

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Matchup: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

The entire crew of the show is expected to feature at the event in College Station. Veteran sportscaster Lee Corso was absent from the Week 0 edition in Dublin, Ireland. However, he is expected to feature in the next edition of the show.

New crew member and former Alabama coach Nick Saban featured in the show for the first time in Dublin and will make his first campus appearance in College Station.

The game will serve as a reunion for Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. Both were at Duke in the previous season but will come up against each other in College Station next weekend.

Potential spots for subsequent editions of the show

While the subsequent schedule of College GameDay is yet to be confirmed by ESPN, some spots are considered the likely destination. Here's a look at potential future spots for the pregame show.

Sep. 7

Ann Arbor: Texas at Michigan

Lincoln: Colorado at Nebraska

Sep. 14

Corvallis: Oregon at Oregon State

Pittsburgh: West Virginia at Pittsburgh

Sep. 21

Norman: Tennessee at Oklahoma

Ann Arbor: USC at Michigan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback