Where is College GameDay Week 11? Schedule, location, date and more explored

ESPN's College Gameday has become a household name for college football fans over the years. Since its debut in 1987, the pre-game show has become a weekly ritual in college football, making its way to the most heated games of the season.

College GameDay has already made its way to 10 different locations. For week 10, the TV program headed to Tuscaloosa, where the Alabama Crimson Tide locked horns with the LSU Tigers. Alabama won 42-28, keeping Nick Saban's hope of securing a college football playoff spot alive. So where will GameDay head next?

College GameDay week 11 location

For week 11, College GameDay is once again making its way to an exciting SEC matchup. It has been announced that the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia, where the current national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, will face the Ole Miss Rebels.

This will be Georgia's and Ole Miss' first appearance on College GameDay this season. The Bulldogs continued to remain undefeated, as they went on to defeat Missouri 30-21 and have a firm grasp on the SEC title contention and a CFP berth.

Week 11 will also be Georgia's 35th all-time appearance on the show. Last season, when they won the national championship, they were featured twice on the show, going on to record an undefeated campaign.

On the other hand, the Ole Miss Rebels are on a five-game winning streak and look like strong contenders for the SEC championship. Their recent win over Texas A&M puts them in a good spot to secure a playoff spot.

This week 11 appearance will be the Rebels' fifth time featuring on College GameDay. Their last appearance was back in 2021 when they defeated Texas A&M 29-19.

GameDay schedule

The Georgia vs. Ole Miss game will take place on Saturday, November 11. As usual, the pre-game show is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPNU. It will continue proceeding until 12 p.m. in the afternoon. The GameDay crew includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmon Howard and Pat McAfee, along with reporters Jane Lada and Jess Simms. The guest picker of week 11 is yet to be announced.

The Georgia vs Ole Miss clash

The clash between the Bulldogs and the Rebels dates back to as early as 1940. Georgia leads the rivalry series 32-13-1. They were on a 10-game winning streak in the series from 1997 to 2012.

The last time these two teams clashed with each other was in 2021. The Ole Miss Rebels were able to successfully break the winning streak of Georgia, dismantling them with a 45-14 final score.

But this time, the team will have an arduous task ahead of them, as the new Georgia team is strong both on offense and defense and is driven with the motivation to three-peat the national championship.