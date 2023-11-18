Where is College GameDay Week 13? Schedule, location, date and more explored

ESPN's College GameDay has become an inseparable part of the CFB tradition since its inception in 1987. Since then, fans look forward to the pre-game show making its way to some of the best college football games of each week.

So far this season, College GameDay has already made its way to 12 different locations. For Week 12, it will be heading to Harrisonburg, Virginia, where James Madison will take on Appalachian State. So after this high-octane Sun Belt clash, where will GameDay head next?

College GameDay Week 13 location

For Week 13, the flagship show will be making its way for an exciting Big Ten matchup. It has been revealed that ESPN College GameDay will be making its way to Ann Arbor next week, where the Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The announcement was made by Rece Davis during the show taking place in its 2eek 12 location in Virginia. Both Ohio State and Michigan are unbeaten so far this season. So if they can go on to remain undefeated in Week 12, it will be an exciting clash of the Big Ten giants.

Week 13 will be Ohio State's third appearance on GameDay this season. Their last appearance was during their clash with the Penn State Nittany Lions, where former Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud appeared as the guest picker.

GameDay schedule

The Michigan vs Ohio State clash is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 25. As usual, the College GameDay show will begin at around 9 a.m. ET and end at 12 p.m. ET on the ESPN channel.

The usual GameDay crew of Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit, along with reporters Jen Lada and Jess Simms is expected to kick off the pre-game show. The guest picker for Week 13 is yet to be announced officially.

The Michigan vs Ohio State clash

The Week 13 clash between these two top-ranked CFB teams will be a deciding factor in how the Big Ten division championship shapes up. Both teams have been performing well this season, and have their own sets of strengths and areas for improvement. Currently, the Wolverines lead the rivalry series 60-51-6, with the first game between them being played back in 1897.

The Michigan Wolverines have emerged victorious in the last two meetings. Can Ohio State break this winning streak and secure their grip for a spot in the Big Ten Championship?