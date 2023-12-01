Where is College GameDay Week 14? Schedule, location, date and more explored

The College GameDay broadcast on ESPN has become a part of college football traditions. First aired in 1987, it takes the fans on a journey to different venues throughout the season. And Week 14 action of the 2023 season has brought another such installment of the program.

For 13 weeks, College GameDay has toured and camped in 13 different locations throughout the country. Last week, the crew went to Ann Arbor for the rivalry clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Where will it go in Week 14?

College GameDay Week 14 location

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

College GameDay will travel to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The flagship program will air on ESPN from the Georgia World Congress Center Authority in the city.

Expand Tweet

ESPN announced the venue on X and the much-anticipated game got a bit more hype. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are chasing their third national title in as many years and Nick Saban's Crimson Tide would want to end that reign.

Georgia is coming into the game with a perfect 12-0 record in the regular season, while Alabama has an 11-1 record.

College GameDay Schedule for Week 14

The SEC championship game will kick off on Saturday, December 2, in Atlanta, Georgia. The flagship program will begin at 9 a.m. ET and go on until about midday. And the list of guests for the day is eye-popping.

College GameDay crew for Week 14

The College GameDay crew for Week 14 has all the usual suspects like Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit, along with reporters Jen Lada and Jess Simms.

But it is the guest list that has some mouthwatering names. The guests on the show will be Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Alabama vs Georgia clash

Both Alabama and Georgia have had great seasons in terms of results. Though the Crimson Tide struggled a bit at the start, they adapted their game to get the results.

Georgia reminded the fans of its 2021 and 2022 teams with their performances this season. And they are chasing an almost unheard-of third national title in three years.

Georgia is ranked number one in the country going into the game but if Nick Saban knows something like the back of his hand, it is winning big games like this one. Can he work his magic one more time?