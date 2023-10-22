Where is College GameDay Week 9? Schedule, location, date and more explored

ESPN's "College GameDay" has solidified its reputation as the most beloved pre-game show in the vibrant tapestry of college football. The show has amassed a significant fan base throughout the United States and has become essential to a college football weekend.

It’s been an adventurous 2023 season, as the show has already journeyed to eight college campuses to cover marquee games. The show will uphold its tradition by embarking on another excursion to provide live coverage of another high-profile college football matchup next weekend.

"College GameDay" Week 9 Location

ESPN's official announcement confirms that "College GameDay" will be broadcast from Salt Lake City, Utah, in Week 9. The show will be in town ahead of the eagerly anticipated Pac-12 showdown between Utah and Oregon, both challenging for the conference title.

This will be GameDay's first broadcast at the University of Utah campus in seven seasons. The ESPN show's last broadcast from Salt Lake City took place in 2015 and 2016, with three visits between 2010 and 2016. However, the school has not been a destination for a while.

The Utah vs. Oregon game on Saturday, Oct. 28, will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

"College GameDay" schedule for Week 9

The "College GameDay" show for Week 9 of the 2023 college football season is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to wrap up around noon. ESPN will provide further information on the show's broadcast from Salt Lake City in the coming days.

The popular pre-game show will be televised on ESPN for television viewers. For those who prefer streaming, ESPN+ will provide coverage of the show. Additionally, viewers can access the show via Fubo TV, which includes ESPN as part of its channel lineup.

Details of the Utah-Oregon series

Utah and Oregon have had a long history in college football. The two teams first met in 1933 in Eugene, with the Ducks coming out victorious in the historic matchup with a 26-7 score line. The series has developed so much ever since then.

The Ducks and the Utes have played each other 36 times in college football history. Oregon leads the series 24-12, dominating the early years. Both teams have played one another every season since 2013, aside from the 2020 season disrupted by COVID-19.

Utah and Oregon will enter the game with a 6-1 record, hoping to improve their standing in the conference play. The Ducks emerged victorious last season, but the Utes have secured victories in two of the previous three meetings.