Where is College GameDay this week? Location, kickoff time, predictions, and more for CFP national championship

"College GameDay" will not air this week. On Monday, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes will face the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The "College GameDay" crew will return for their final episode of the season before the game starts at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The episode will be a two-hour special at the venue. One of the show's highlights will be Pat McAfee's sitdown interview with coaches Marcus Freeman and Ryan Day.

The College Football Playoff national championship: What time does Ohio State vs. Notre Dame start? TV channel and live stream options

The College Football Playoff national championship on ESPN will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game without cable if they have YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or Fubo.

Date: Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV & Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit will work alongside sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath to cover the game for ESPN.

Fans can also try to attend the event live on Ticketmaster, but it may be expensive. The lowest ticket price available is $2,228 for a seat in the upper bowl, section 332, row 20. Anyone looking to get closer to the action on the sidelines can purchase tickets on resale ranging from $4,455 to $9,900.

Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State (13-2) enters the College Football Playoff national championship after defeating the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-3) 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10. Quarterback Will Howard finished the game by completing 24 of 33 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown. The Buckeyes defense also played a significant role in the team's victory.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is coming off a 27-24 win over the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (13-3) in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9. Freeman was able to lead the team through a close game with kicker Mitch Jeter scoring a 41-yard field goal for the victory with seven seconds left.

DraftKings has the Buckeyes as a -375 favorite to win the CFP national championship. Notre Dame's last performance has created doubt that they can outscore Ohio State. Freeman will try to defy the odds and win the team's first national championship since 1988.

