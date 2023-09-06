Where did Drew Allar go to high school? Exploring Penn State QB's football career

Drew Allar became Penn State's starting quarterback this season after an impressive outing in his bit-part role in his freshman season at the football program. Last season, he served as a backup to Sean Clifford who is now with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

Allar played in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2022, coming off the bench in every of those games. He successfully connected on 35 out of 60 pass attempts, accumulating 344 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown in 18 carries.

Where did Drew Allar go to high school?

Drew Allar attended Medina High School, a public high school located in Medina, Ohio. He began his football career at the school, making a name for himself before graduation. Starting as a three-star prospect, he was subsequently rerated four-star and later as a five-star.

He started his career as a backup quarterback in his freshman year for the Medina Bees but subsequently grew in the ranks. As a sophomore, he assumed the role of starting quarterback for the school, throwing for 1,802 yards, and recording an impressive 23 touchdowns.

During his junior season, Allar put up a much better performance, amassing 2,962 passing yards while securing 26 touchdowns. At this time, he became one of the top quarterbacks in Ohio and started catching the attention of college football programs across the country.

In his senior year, he recorded 4,444 passing yards and an impressive 48 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. Additionally, he displayed his versatility by rushing for 406 yards and scoring nine touchdowns on the ground. This earned him the “Mr. Ohio Football” award.

What to expect from Drew Allar in 2023

While Drew Allar is currently not one of the top quarterbacks in college football, there's a lot of hype around him as he assumes the starting role for Penn State this season. He is already living up to the hype with a superb performance in the season opener against West Virginia.

His first start for the Nittany Lions against the Mountaineers saw him throw for 325 passing yards and three touchdowns, dazzling in front of the roaring crowd at the Beamer Stadium on Saturday. For Allar, this might just be the beginning of what is to come this season.

His debut saw him throw for more yards than Penn State's last five starting quarterbacks in their debut. The Nittany Lions aim to beat perennial powerhouses, Ohio State and Michigan, to the Big Ten titles this season and Drew Allar will play a crucial role in that.