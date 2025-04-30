The spring transfer window opened on April 16 and lasted until April 25. In between this, several Georgia Bulldogs players have decided to leave Kirby Smart's team in search of better opportunities.

The reason for entering the transfer portal varies from player to player. While some of them could be because of playing time, others could have gone for better NIL money elsewhere and more.

Here's a look at five players who have transferred out of Georgia.

Georgia football 2025 spring transfer portal tracker

1) Marques Easley, IOL

Easley has found a new home at Purdue, joining the Boilermakers through the spring transfer portal window. The former four-star recruit came to Georgia as part of the 2024 class. He played in one game on offense against Tennessee Tech in Week 2.

He was the fifth lineman added to the Boilermakers, joining Marc Nave (Kentucky), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn) and Jude McCoskey (Tulane).

2) Jaden Rashada, QB

In order to find playing time, Rashada traded warming up on the Bulldogs bench for starting for an FCS program as he joins the Sacramento State Hornets.

Before coming to Georgia, Rashada played for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2023, where he completed 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

There was no room for Rashada to start in 2024, since Carson Beck was the starting quarterback.

3) Nitro Tuggle, WR

Several Georgia players have decided to transfer to Purdue, and wide receiver Tuggle is one of them. The promising wideout barely saw game action at Georgia, prompting him to look for a new team.

In 2024, he had three receptions for 34 yards.

4) Branson Robinson, RB

Robinson, a redshirt junior running back who totaled 403 yards and six touchdowns on the ground on 93 carries, found a suitor in Georgia State before the spring transfer portal window closed.

In his freshman season in 2022, Robinson carried the ball 68 times for 330 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns. After missing the 2023 season, Robinson returned in 2024, logging 25 carries for 73 yards (2.9 average) and three touchdowns.

5) Michael Jackson III, WR

Jackson joins Tuggle, heading out of Georgia to join Purdue. As a transfer out of USC, Jackson only played five games, where he recorded one reception for 10 yards.

Jackson joined USC in 2021 and recorded 12 receptions for 116 yards. His breakout season came in 2022, when he posted 17 receptions for 236 yards and four touchdowns. In 2023, he matched his reception total with 17 catches but for fewer yards (146), with one touchdown.

In 2024, Jackson transferred to Georgia, where his role diminished significantly, recording just one catch for 10 yards.

Meanwhile, cornerback Chris Peal from North Carolina has also entered the transfer portal after playing four games as a reserve defensive back for Georgia last season. However, there is no update on where he is heading next.

