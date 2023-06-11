Where is Jarvis Jones Now? The Georgia pass rushers college stats, career, and more

Every Georgia Bulldog fan remembers where they were when Jarvis Jones stripped the ball out of Jordan Reed's grip, moments before he broke the goalline for the go-ahead score.

That day cemented the legendary status of one of Georgia Bulldogs' most storied careers.

Jarvis Jones was a problem to handle for the entire SEC when he donned that red and black. At one point, he was even in contention for being the number one overall pick in the NFL draft.

It has been nearly 11 years since the "Jarvis Jones" game Georgia won, upsetting the then-undefeated and No. 2 ranked Florida Gators. So where is Jones now?

Jones still has plenty to do with football and even more to do with his alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs. He is currently the residing "Player Connection Coordinator" for the UGA football program.

He works as a de-facto mentor for many of the young players that enroll at Georgia. He leans on his experiences to help them with anything from transitions to tips for on-field play.

Jarvis Jones' college career and stats

Jones was a terror for SEC offenses on third downs. But before he could ever see the field, he had to battle career-threatening injuries. Jones actually played for USC as a freshman before being forced to medically retire from their program. Instead, he searched for a new program, leading him to Athens.

After redshirting as a sophomore, Jones totaled 27 sacks and 45 tackles for loss in just two seasons. He was named an SEC and consensus national All-American twice, winning the Jack Lambert trophy in 2012 (given to the nation's top linebacker).

Jarvis Jones' NFL career and stats

Jarvis Jones was considered the top pass rusher on the market in the 2013 NFL draft.

Jones was drafted with the 17th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He struggled to stay on the field, and when he did he never could duplicate the pass-rushing production he possessed as a Bulldogs.

After just three full seasons, Jones was released by the Steelers. He only recorded six sacks in his NFL career.

Jones was recently distinguished by becoming a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Jones owns the single-season UGA sack record at 14.5, while being ranked third in program history despite just playing two seasons.

But he will always be remembered for what he did against the Florida Gators.

His two forced fumbles, including the game-winner on Jordan Reed at the goal line, will be talked about in Bulldog lore forever.

